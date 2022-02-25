Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Mobile phone imports increase 11pc to $1.27bn in seven months

By TLTP

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 11.86 per cent during the seven months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to the data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country imported mobile phones, worth $1,270.415 million, during July-January (2021-22) as compared to the imports of $1135.672 million during July-January (2020-21), showing growth of 11.86 percent.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones, however, witnessed a decrease of 8.68 per cent during the month of January 2022 when compared to the same month of last year. The import of mobile phones into the country during January 2022 was recorded at $179.768 million against the exports of $196.853 million in January 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also dipped by 23.15 per cent during January 2022, as compared to the imports of $233.917 million during December 2021, according to the data.

Article continues after this advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total merchandise exports increased by 24.48 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year. The merchandise exports during July-January (2021-22) were recorded at $17.744 billion as compared to the exports of $14.255 billion during July-January (2020-21), the PBS reported.

On the other hand, the merchandise imports went up by 59.33 per cent from $29.257 billion last year to $46.616 billion during the current fiscal year.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSCCI, FIO sign MoU to resolve issues of business community
TLTP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SCCI, FIO sign MoU to resolve issues of business community

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) in order to promote...
Read more
HEADLINES

USC connects 3,800 stores with ERP system

The Utility Store Corporation (USC) has connected its 3,800 stores and more than 120 warehouses with the automated digital central database system. USC General Manager...
Read more
HEADLINES

Current account deficit hits $2.6bn

Current Account Deficit (CAD) clocked in at $2,556 million for the month of Jan '22 compared to deficit of $219 million during Jan’21 as...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves regulations for barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran

The Federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved amendments in Export Policy Order 2020 and Import Policy Order 2020 to provide regulatory...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.