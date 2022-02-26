KP govt to review economic situation on an annual basis

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to review the economic situation in the province on an annual basis in addition annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and socio-economic indicators will also be identified on an annual basis.

According to sources, the KP government has approved a plan of Rs450 million in this regard, according to which MIS (Management Information System) will be set up in the provincial statistics department.

Similarly, surveys will be conducted to collect important data related to the economic condition of the citizens.

According to sources, the KP Development and Planning Department will compile its own annual economic report to assess the economic situation of the province, which will help the provincial government plan for the next financial year.

The provincial government will also set socio-economic indicators for the province with the help of which targets will be set and every effort will be made to achieve them.