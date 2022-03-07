Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Investment climate in Pakistan better than many regional countries: OICCI

By Ghulam Abbas

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) forecasts healthy growth of its business entities in Pakistan with an overwhelming 80 per cent of respondents willing to recommend new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan.

OICCI on Monday unveiled the results of the biennial “Perception and Investment Survey 2021”. The survey results present an array of insights, shedding light on the increase in confidence of OICCI members on the growth potential of the country and some areas where government attention is required.

OICCI President Ghias Khan, in a meeting with the media representative here on Monday, shared the salient features of the survey and highlighted that foreign investors are largely positive on several business parameters.

The survey results shed light on the increase in the confidence of the OICCI members on the growth potential of the country and some areas where the government’s attention is required.

Article continues after this advertisement

Compared to the previous survey, Pakistan has been rated “Better” ahead of India, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Philippines but behind Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE and China.

The survey respondents have been positively influenced, amongst other considerations, by measures of easing business operations such as improved banking infrastructure, access to local financing avenues and repatriation of profits. However, concerns have been shown on the ease of doing business and the perception of Pakistan.

Ghias Khan shared the salient features of the survey and highlighted that the foreign investors are largely positive on several business climate parameters.

Secretary General, OICCI, M. Abdul Aleem added that “OICCI members have once again emphasized on the need for a predictable, consistent, and transparent policy framework and its fair implementation. Governance issues, including ‘Gap in Policy implementation’ continue to remain an area of serious concern along with increasing tax burden and cost of doing business. These factors not only hinder the business environment but also contribute to lower FDI in the future.” The survey also highlighted sector-wise issues which OICCI intends to take up with the concerned stakeholders.

While engagement of the federal government with investors has slightly declined compared to the previous survey, OICCI members have acknowledged that senior functionaries in the federal government have shown understanding and commitment to resolve investors’ issues.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKSE-100 index lost almost 1,500 points in intraday trading
Next articleFederal cabinet may approve appointment of new MD PPL
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Federal cabinet may approve appointment of new MD PPL

The federal cabinet scheduled to meet on Tuesday is likely to take a final decision to fill the top lucrative slot of Managing Director...
Read more
HEADLINES

KSE-100 index lost almost 1,500 points in intraday trading

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday declined as its benchmark KSE-100 index shed nearly 1,500 points in intraday trading, according to a media report. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves fortnightly reimbursement mechanism of PDC

The Federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday granted its approval to implement a mechanism of fortnightly reimbursement of Price Differential Claims (PDCs)...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves reduction of electricity price by Rs5 per unit

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved an incentive package announced by the Prime Minister regarding reduction in  Rs5 per unit...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

ECC approves reduction of electricity price by Rs5 per unit

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved an incentive package announced by the Prime Minister regarding reduction in  Rs5 per unit...

Gong ceremony held at PSX to announce listing of Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd

Dr-Reza-Baqir

Use of crypto currency risky for Pakistan, says SBP governor

OLX Pakistan wraps up eCommerce business under OLX Mall

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.