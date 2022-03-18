CPEC to enhance regional connectivity, trade: Dawood

Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced in a tweet on Thursday, saying, “I am positive that CPEC will enhance regional connectivity and trade.”

More than 400 Chinese and Pakistani firms attended the Sindh chapter of CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference organised by the Board of Investment (BoI) in Karachi.

The advisor said that reforms and policies adopted by the incumbent government are beginning to show substantial results and enabling Pakistan to transition from being a trading economy to a manufacturing economy.

He said that to explore sectoral opportunities under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Sindh, the BoI has organised the “CPEC B2B Industrial Cooperation Investment Conference” in Karachi, which focuses on information technology, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), pharmaceuticals, textiles, urban development, and automobiles.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Investment, in collaboration with the government of Sindh and Pakistan China Business and Investment Forum organised the “CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference” on Tuesday last.

Board of Investment Chairman Muhammad Azfar Ahsan welcomed the investors and informed that through B2B initiatives under CPEC, Pakistan and China will foster the investment under the second phase of CPEC. The B2B Investment Conference also received the participation of the private sector and academia.

Following the first session, special B2B meetings were arranged in the sectors of information technology, agriculture, transport and urban development under public-private partnership, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and special economic zones.

The government of Sindh and BoI presented the investment opportunities in these sectors which were followed by presentations from major Chinese and Pakistani companies. The Pakistani and Chinese companies had fruitful communication with each other, as well as with the Sindh and federal government.