Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

CPEC to enhance regional connectivity, trade: Dawood

By TLTP

Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced in a tweet on Thursday, saying, “I am positive that CPEC will enhance regional connectivity and trade.”

More than 400 Chinese and Pakistani firms attended the Sindh chapter of CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference organised by the Board of Investment (BoI) in Karachi.

The advisor said that reforms and policies adopted by the incumbent government are beginning to show substantial results and enabling Pakistan to transition from being a trading economy to a manufacturing economy.

He said that to explore sectoral opportunities under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Sindh, the BoI has organised the “CPEC B2B Industrial Cooperation Investment Conference” in Karachi, which focuses on information technology, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), pharmaceuticals, textiles, urban development, and automobiles.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier, the Federal Board of Investment, in collaboration with the government of Sindh and Pakistan China Business and Investment Forum organised the “CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference” on Tuesday last.

Board of Investment Chairman Muhammad Azfar Ahsan welcomed the investors and informed that through B2B initiatives under CPEC, Pakistan and China will foster the investment under the second phase of CPEC. The B2B Investment Conference also received the participation of the private sector and academia.

Following the first session, special B2B meetings were arranged in the sectors of information technology, agriculture, transport and urban development under public-private partnership, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and special economic zones.

The government of Sindh and BoI presented the investment opportunities in these sectors which were followed by presentations from major Chinese and Pakistani companies. The Pakistani and Chinese companies had fruitful communication with each other, as well as with the Sindh and federal government.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR removes seven officials on poor performance
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR removes seven officials on poor performance

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has removed seven officials from their positions for poor and substandard performance. FBR Chief collector customs has removed Superintendent...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt posts Azam Khan as Executive Director World Bank

The federal government has given the approval to post secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan as Executive Director World bank (WB). Sources said that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

US court rejects Pakistan’s request for stay in Reko Diq case

The United States district court of Columbia has dismissed Pakistan’s motion for a stay regarding the enforcement of the $6 billion fine awarded in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak, China to execute delayed ML-1 project

Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed to execute the multibillion dollar Mainline-1 (ML-1) project on priority basis. ML-1 is the flagship project of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

US court rejects Pakistan’s request for stay in Reko Diq case

The United States district court of Columbia has dismissed Pakistan’s motion for a stay regarding the enforcement of the $6 billion fine awarded in...

Pak, China to execute delayed ML-1 project

Rupee crosses 180-mark against US dollar

Measures taken to remove structural imbalances of economy: Tarin

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.