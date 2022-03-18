Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP govt fails to complete Municipal services program

By Aziz Buneri
KP Govt

The Municipal services program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) could not be completed during the current financial year due non-allocation of funds. It is now expected the project would be completed during next financial year.

According to sources in the Planning and Development (P&D) department, the project was to be completed in the current financial year at the cost of Rs2.27 billion. However, the provincial government allocated Rs1.475 billion for the project which slowed down the work.

The local government department had requested for renewal of funds estimated for the project which has been approved. The project will now be included in the development program for the next financial year to spend an additional Rs20 million and will be completed next year.

Under the Municipal services program, rehabilitation projects of water and sanitation services have been started in Peshawar, Malakand and DI Khan divisions.

Aziz Buneri

