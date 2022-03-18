FBR removes seven officials on poor performance

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has removed seven officials from their positions for poor and substandard performance.

FBR Chief collector customs has removed Superintendent Jameel Akhtar Raja and Inspectors Bashir Ahmed, Azhar Hussain, Ali Raza, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Ahsan and Asif Mahmood from their positions for reasons of continuous poor and sub-standard performance.

The relieved officials are directed to immediately report to Chief (HRM-C) FBR for further necessary action.

The office has also asked FBR to stop the grant of IJP allowance to the aforementioned officials besides considering the recovery of any IJP allowance already paid to them during the period of their latest posting in the preventive division.

The officials shall continue to draw pay from the collectorate of Customs but otherwise their service is placed at the disposal of the board for further posting instructions as deemed appropriate in light of this order.