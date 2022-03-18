Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR removes seven officials on poor performance

By Shahzad Paracha

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has removed seven officials from their positions for poor and substandard performance.

FBR Chief collector customs has removed Superintendent Jameel Akhtar Raja and Inspectors Bashir Ahmed, Azhar Hussain, Ali Raza, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Ahsan and Asif Mahmood from their positions for reasons of continuous poor and sub-standard performance.

The relieved officials are directed to immediately report to Chief (HRM-C) FBR for further necessary action.

The office has also asked FBR to stop the grant of IJP allowance to the aforementioned officials besides considering the recovery of any IJP allowance already paid to them during the period of their latest posting in the preventive division.

Article continues after this advertisement

The officials shall continue to draw pay from the collectorate of Customs but otherwise their service is placed at the disposal of the board for further posting instructions as deemed appropriate in light of this order.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt posts Azam Khan as Executive Director World Bank
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt posts Azam Khan as Executive Director World Bank

The federal government has given the approval to post secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan as Executive Director World bank (WB). Sources said that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

US court rejects Pakistan’s request for stay in Reko Diq case

The United States district court of Columbia has dismissed Pakistan’s motion for a stay regarding the enforcement of the $6 billion fine awarded in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak, China to execute delayed ML-1 project

Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed to execute the multibillion dollar Mainline-1 (ML-1) project on priority basis. ML-1 is the flagship project of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee crosses 180-mark against US dollar

The downtrend in the local currency persisted on Thursday and the rupee fell to a fresh all-time low at Rs180.07 against the US dollar...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pak, China to execute delayed ML-1 project

Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed to execute the multibillion dollar Mainline-1 (ML-1) project on priority basis. ML-1 is the flagship project of the...

Rupee crosses 180-mark against US dollar

Measures taken to remove structural imbalances of economy: Tarin

Textile exports rise 26pc to $12.6bn in eight months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.