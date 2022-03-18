Govt posts Azam Khan as Executive Director World Bank

The federal government has given the approval to post secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan as Executive Director World bank (WB).

Sources said that the government has given the approval to post incumbent secretary to PM Azam Khan as Executive Director WB.

Presently, Naveed Kamran Baloch is representing Pakistan in the World Bank and his two-year postings would end in December this year.

Sources said that Azam khan will assume the lucrative slot of WB in December this year.

Article continues after this advertisement

It is pertinent to note that Azam Khan has been working as secretary to the Prime Minister since October 2018.

Earlier, Azam Khan’s name in 2019 was also proposed along with Naveed Kamran Baloch and Ijaz Munir for this slot but Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the summary of former finance secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch for two years.

The scribe approached Azam Khan for his comments on this matter but no reply was received till filing of story.