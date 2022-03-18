Sign inSubscribe
HBL Prestige lounges inaugurated in Multan, Faisalabad

By press release

HBL inaugurated two of its new prestige lounges located in Multan and Faisalabad. This is the first HBL prestige lounge in the respective cities, making a total of 27 lounges across 12 cities, with plans to further expand the prestige footprint. The inauguration of both the lounges was led by Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL. Valued clients and senior leadership of the bank was also present on the occasion.

HBL prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive proposition offers tailored solutions through dedicated digital & physical channels and portfolio managers who provide personalized banking services to its clients. The state-of-the-art prestige lounges are located strategically in high visibility areas of key cities.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL prestige is exclusively designed to meet the financial and lifestyle needs of our priority banking clients across Pakistan. We are delighted to now serve our high-net-worth clients in Multan and Faisalabad with the inauguration of the two prestige lounges. We hope to remain true to HBL prestige’s motto of “With you, in what you value.”

press release

