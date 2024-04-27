Sign inSubscribe
Weekly inflation drops by 1.10%

PBS data shows an increase of 26.94% on a yearly basis for the week ending April 25, 2024

By News Desk

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) decreased by 1.10% week-over-week (WoW) for the week ended on April 25, 2024, while a year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 26.94%.  

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), major decrease was observed in the prices of Tomatoes (20.83%), Onions (14.43%), Chicken (11.64%), Wheat Flour (4.92%), Eggs (4.45%), Chilies Powder (3.86%), Bananas (3.30%), LPG (2.22%) and Garlic (0.43%).

On the other hand, a major increase was observed in the prices of Potatoes (1.80%), Powder Milk (1.30%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (0.70%), Pulse Mash (0.65%), Sugar (0.60%), Gur (0.59%), Cooked Daal (0.56%), Mutton (0.51%) and Shirting (0.37%).

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at shorter intervals of time to review the price situation in the country. 

The SPI comprises 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.41%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 26 (50.98%) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 26.94% as the prices rose for Gas for Q1 ( 570.00%), Tomatoes (122.34%), Onions (121.31%), Chilies Powder (76.53%), Gents Sandal (66.71%), Garlic (65.11%), Gents Sponge Chappal (58.05%), Salt Powder (31.87%), Shirting (30.17%), Gur (27.18%), Pulse Mash (27.07%) and Beef (24.07%).

While a YoY decrease was observed in the prices of Bananas (33.77%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (20.77%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (17.56%),

Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (17.04%), Wheat Flour (16.72%), Mustard Oil (13.36%), Eggs (9.32%), LPG (7.21%) and Diesel (0.85%).

