T-bills attract $5m in April 2024, totaling $25.64m via SCRA

Foreign investor interest in Pakistan's T-bills remains strong, showcasing growing confidence in country's financial stability

By Monitoring Desk

The country’s T-Bills attracted $5 million in net flow from foreign investors via Special Convertible Rupee Accounts (SCRA), totaling $25.64 million in April 2024, according to the latest State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

This follows last month’s influx of $89.2 million, reflecting sustained confidence amid stable exchange rates.

In the current fiscal year, Pakistan has witnessed a net flow of $156.98 million in T-Bills through SCRA, showcasing ongoing investor interest in these bonds.

Notably, these T-Bills offer appealing returns of 21.66% for three-month, 21.38% for six-month, and 20.90% for 12-month papers, all in Pakistan rupees (PKR).

SCRA enables foreign entities and non-resident Pakistanis to invest in various instruments, including equities, government bonds, and TFCs, with funds converted to PKR and credited to the investor’s “Special Convertible Rupee” account.

