Pakistan’s foreign direct investment surges by 172% in April

The inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan increased by 172% year-on-year (YoY) to $358.84 million in April 2024, up from $131.9 million in April 2023.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data released on Friday, this is the highest monthly FDI inflow in 51 months.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, FDI inflow jumped 39%, reaching $258.04 million in March 2024.

In the first 10 months (July-April) of FY24, FDI inflows increased to $1.46 billion, compared to $1.35 billion in the same period of FY23.

Country-wise data shows China as the largest investor in April 2024 with a net FDI of $177.37 million, followed by the UAE and Canada, which invested $51.93 million and $51.89 million respectively.

Sector-wise, the highest FDI inflows were in the power sector, totaling $194 million in April 2024.