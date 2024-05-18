Sign inSubscribe
Gold prices surge by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan

Local gold prices rise with international market trends

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs3,100 per tola on Saturday, to reach Rs248,100 per tola. This rise reflects a price hike for precious yellow metal in the international market. 

The price of 10-gram gold was recorded at Rs212,706, an increase of Rs2,658, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Internationally, the gold rate increased on Saturday. The APGJSA reported the price at $2,414 per ounce (including a $20 premium), up by $30 during the day.

On Friday, gold prices in Pakistan had declined by Rs600 per tola.

Last month, gold in the local market reached an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola.

Silver rates also rose, standing at Rs2,850 per tola, with an increase of Rs120.

