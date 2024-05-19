Audit uncovers Rs2.4bn irregularities in Balochistan dam projects

A special audit report has unveiled significant financial discrepancies totaling Rs2.4 billion in the construction of 100 dams in Balochistan, alongside substantial delays that escalated overall costs.

According to a report by dawn, the audit also noted that only 26 out of the 100 dams were completed by 2021, three years behind the scheduled completion date of 2018. This delay led to a cost increase of Rs261 million due to prolonged construction periods.

Furthermore, the expenses associated with the project’s implementation unit and its supervision surged by Rs133.6 million. The audit also discovered financial irregularities, including an unjustified additional payment of Rs112.6 million to non-shareholders and undercharges of Rs9.9 million to contractors for income tax obligations.

In addition to these issues, the report highlighted unauthorized expenditures exceeding Rs950 million used to finalize the projects and another Rs150 million allocated for laboratory tests that were never conducted.

Additionally, Rs131.8 million was reportedly spent on soil extraction and the blasting of rocks, raising questions about the management and allocation of funds.

The audit report has called for immediate action against those responsible for the mismanagement and misappropriation of funds, suggesting a deeper inquiry into the project delays and financial irregularities.