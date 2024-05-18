Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt to restrict cash use in real estate to curb money laundering 

Authority identifies unregistered real estate businesses as a part of money laundering, causing losses to the national exchequer

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has decided to restrict cash use and implement reforms in the real estate sector to curb money laundering and terror financing.

A private television channel reported that these decisions were made in a meeting of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority, chaired by Ahmed Sukera, during the first week of May.

The meeting also appointed Ehsan Sadiq, a BPS-21 officer, as the Authority’s director general. Other officials will be appointed on deputation to operationalise the authority, with permanent staff to be hired after finalizing the relevant rules and regulations.

The meeting reviewed the progress on implementing the Internal National Action Plan (INAP) concerning cash in organised crimes. It identified unregistered real estate businesses as a part of money laundering, causing significant revenue losses to the national exchequer. The authority decided to seek provincial suggestions on real estate sector reforms.

In March, the federal government announced plans to restructure the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) amid rising terrorist attacks.

Previous article
Petroleum group import bill decreases by 8.87% YoY in April 2024
Next article
PM forms Economic Advisory Council for policy guidance
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.