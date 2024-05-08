World Bank vice president concludes three-day Pakistan visit

After a three-day visit to Pakistan, Martin Raiser, the World Bank Vice President for South Asia, concluded his trip today, reiterating the World Bank’s commitment to supporting economic stabilization and fostering inclusive growth in the country.

Raiser engaged in high-level discussions with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and key government officials to delve into Pakistan’s development priorities. The dialogue centered on crucial areas such as economic and fiscal reforms, human capital development, climate change adaptation, energy sector restructuring, and the pivotal role of digitalization in driving progress. The dialogue is seen to be an extension of the finance minister’s visit to the United States, last month, where he met key officials from the world bank and the IMF.

Expressing satisfaction with the government’s reform agenda, Raiser commended the plans to bolster growth, attract private investment, harness digital technologies for governance enhancement, fortify climate resilience, and address pressing issues like child stunting and educational deficits.

During his stay in Islamabad, Raiser held meetings with prominent figures including Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs; Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of Finance and Revenue; Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari, Minister of Energy (Power Division); Musadik Masood Malik, Minister of Energy (Petroleum Division) and Water; and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication. Additionally, he engaged with Pakistan’s development partners and representatives from civil society.

Also venturing into the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Raiser continued his discussions with provincial government officials and met with Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, a Member of the National Assembly. The talks pivoted around provincial development priorities. These talks explored avenues for heightened World Bank support across vital sectors like education, water and sanitation, healthcare, rural infrastructure, and livelihoods, particularly in light of climate change challenges in the Merged Districts of the economically downtrodden province.

Participating in the National Education Conference on Out-of-School Children, chaired by the Prime Minister, Raiser reiterated the World Bank’s resolve to address the significant issue of out-of-school children and to enhance both access to education and its quality in schools.

Throughout his visit, Raiser was accompanied by Najy Benhassine, the World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, and Zeeshan Ahmed Sheikh, Country Manager for the International Finance Corporation.