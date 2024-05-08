Pakistan’s biggest telco Jazz sets eyes on public listing

Pakistan’s biggest telecom company Jazz plans to list on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

This was disclosed by Aamir Ibrahim, the CEO of Jazz, in response to a question during a media briefing. While Aamir did not disclose when the company plans to go public, he said that it was definitely on the cards.

He disclosed that the reason for going public was not to raise capital but to help build capital markets of the country.

“We have sources of capital elsewhere,” he said. “The telecom company was considering going public so that the local investors could also benefit from our success.”

Aamir explained that going public was to show greater commitment to the country and to shun the image that foreign companies made money in Pakistan but took it outside of the country. So if the company went public, dividends could be paid to local retail and institutional investors.

Another benefit of going public for Jazz is that it would be able to give employees equity in the company and retain their best talent.

If Jazz follows through with its plan to list the company, it has the potential to become one of the largest IPOs in the country’s history, surpassing the likes of Air Link.

The outlier in the industry

The biggest telecom operator in Pakistan, Jazz has a 30-year presence in the country and has $10.6 billion in investments. The company holds a 45% revenue market share and serves over 71.5 million subscribers. Close behind are Zong and Telenor, each holding approximately a quarter of the market share.

Jazz is an anomaly in the cellular mobile operator domain, demonstrating impressive revenue growth and profitability. It has surpassed its competitors in terms of revenue growth and has consistently maintained profitability, even during periods when competitors like Telenor and Ufone faced challenges in achieving a positive bottom-line.

As per VEON’s annual report, “In FY23, total revenue grew by 19.9% YoY and EBITDA grew by 4.9% YoY. Normalised for one-off recorded in 2022, FY23 total revenue growth of 23.0% YoY and EBITDA growth of 23.6% YoY were supported by Jazz’s successful execution of its digital operator strategy.”

Telecom – government’s neglected child

In response to another question, Aamir said that successive governments didn’t consider telecom as an industry because all telecom companies were either owned or controlled by foreign investors. Hence the industry did not receive the importance that it should have.

Aamir further expressed grief that the governments in the past also didn’t give the Ministry of IT & Telecom the importance it deserved.

He further said that if the government wanted to incentivize digitization and documentation, it needed to introduce measures like lower sales tax on products and services paid through digital means as was successfully done by the Punjab government in the case of restaurants.

Through a lower tax rate on digital services, he contended that such measures would not only help document and digitize the economy but also increase overall tax revenue of the government.

Beyond telecom, Jazz has expanded its presence in the financial services sector through JazzCash, arguably the biggest digital wallet in the country.