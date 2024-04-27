FBR undergoes major reshuffle following PM Sharif’s dissatisfaction, intelligence agencies’ input

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday underwent a major reshuffle based on the input from three intelligence agencies and dissatisfaction by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the incompetence of the top officers in implementing the track and trace system.

According to news reports, based on intelligence reports regarding financial integrity and competence, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the removal of 25 senior officers from the FBR, all of whom were in the high pay grades of 21 and 22.

This group included prominent members such as chief commissioners and a former FBR chairman who had been unassigned for the past two years.

The reshuffle affected Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and Customs Group officers, who were transferred and placed on the OSD list.

Discontent is reported among the FBR’s ranks, with complaints about being treated harshly over uncontrollable issues and criticisms of inadequate leadership.

According to a notification issued on Friday, 13 key members/director generals of the board and two chief commissioners of Inland Revenue as well as Customs Group’s top officers have been placed in the admin pool.

These officers include Mukarram Jah Ansari (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-22), Member, (Legal & Accounting-Customs) FBR (Hq), Islamabad; Mrs. Shah Bano G.M Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Director General, (IOCO) FBR (Hq), Islamabad; Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Member, (Customs Operations) FBR (Hq), Islamabad; Tariq Mustafa Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Member, (Accounting) FBR (Hq), Islamabad; Ahmad Rauf (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Law & Prosecution, Islamabad; Mirza Mubashir Baig (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi; Hyder Ali Dharejo (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office I, Karachi; Muhammad Azam Sheikh (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Internal Audit (Inland Revenue), Islamabad; Muhammad Saleem (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Chief Collector, Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Custom House, Karachi; Abdul Wahid Uqaily (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office II, Karachi; Afaque Ahmed Qureshi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Member, (IR-Policy) FBR (Hq), Islamabad; Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad.

Following the Prime Minister’s directive and spy agencies’ reports, 22 IRS officers were also transferred. Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi was moved to the Inland Revenue Service Academy, Lahore, while Ms. Amina Hassan took on her new role at the Directorate General of Anti-Benami Initiative, Islamabad. Other officers including Ahmad Shuja Khan and Sadia Sadaf Gillani received new assignments. On the Customs side, 14 officers received new postings, such as Faiz Ahmad who was transferred to the Customs Academy of Pakistan, Karachi, and Muhammad Sadiq who was appointed as Director General of the Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi.

Officers retaining performance allowances before this notification will continue to do so at their new postings. The FBR has directed all affected officers to manage their charge relinquishment and assumption diligently for record-keeping and further action.