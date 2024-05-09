Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Kohinoor Energy Ltd. announces incorporation of new solar power subsidiary

Company officially declares formation of a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to solar power, following approval from its BoD

By Staff Report

Kohinoor Energy Limited, a prominent name in the energy sector, has taken a significant step towards expanding its renewable energy portfolio by establishing a new subsidiary focused on solar power.

Announced on May 9, 2024, the decision came after the Board of Directors passed a resolution approving the venture, which will specialize in PPA based Solar Power Plants.

The incorporation of the subsidiary adheres to the requirements outlined in the Securities Act, 2015, ensuring all legal and regulatory frameworks are meticulously followed.

The move is seen as a strategic response to the growing demand for sustainable and renewable energy sources across the region.

Located at the company’s registered office in Islamabad, the new subsidiary is poised to leverage Kohinoor Energy’s expertise and market presence to make significant inroads in the renewable energy market. This development is also in line with the government’s push towards cleaner energy sources, aiming to reduce the environmental footprint of the nation’s power generation.

Kohinoor Energy Limited’s commitment to transparency and legal compliance in this venture reaffirms its stance against corruption, as emphasized in their corporate communications.

The initiative is expected to bring substantial economic and environmental benefits, positioning Kohinoor Energy at the forefront of the renewable energy sector in Pakistan.

Staff Report
Staff Report

