President NBP inaugurates the newly renovated Main Branch, Multan to enhance customer experience

By Press Release

Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), inaugurated the newly renovated Main Branch in Multan.

Staff members, regional officials, and guests attended the inauguration ceremony. Mr. Hasnie extended his heartfelt congratulations to all contributors to the renovation project, with special recognition given to Mr. Imran Gul, the General Manager of Southern Punjab, and Mr. Aurangzeb Ahmed Shaikh, the Group Head, Engineering for their exceptional dedication and leadership.

During the event, NBP president expressed genuine appreciation for the hard work and commitment of the bank’s staff. He also engaged with junior staff members and took keen interest in the first login case of Solar Finance.

Press Release
Press Release

