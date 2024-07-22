Sign inSubscribe
HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2024” award by Euromoney

By Press Release

Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024 has awarded HBL the accolades of Pakistan’s Best Bank, Pakistan’s Best Bank for Corporates, and Pakistan’s Best Bank for ESG.

These awards are the most prestigious recognition in the banking industry, globally. They are a recognition of HBL’s leadership performance and innovative approach reaffirming its dedication to providing superior banking services and sustainable business practices.

The Euromoney citation for HBL acknowledges that “HBL achieved a record profit before tax of $403 million in 2023, a 47% increase compared with 2022.”

The citation went on to note that HBL is undergoing a transformation that is “focused around creating synergy between the largest physical network in the country and its advanced digital capabilities to serve its base of over 37 million customers”.

The citation mentioned that HBL had improved “its internal environmental, social and governance structure, updating its social and environmental management policy and developing a sustainable environmental management operating procedure.”

Commenting on the achievement, Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO of HBL, said, “We are deeply humbled to be recognized by Euromoney in these three critical categories. Winning these awards is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. These wins are a tribute to our millions of clients’ continued trust and confidence in HBL, and our continuous effort to lead with integrity and sustainability in all our operations.”

Euromoney is a global English-language publication focused on business and finance.

