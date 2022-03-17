Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

US court rejects Pakistan’s request for stay in Reko Diq case

By Asad Ullah Kamran

The United States district court of Columbia has dismissed Pakistan’s motion for a stay regarding the enforcement of the $6 billion fine awarded in favor of Tethyan Copper Company (TCC).

In 2019, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) made a $6 billion award against Pakistan’s government. The award was made in response to a long-running dispute between Pakistan and Tethyan Copper Company, an Australian mining firm. 

TCC had petitioned the United States district court of Columbia after ICSID’s ruling for an order confirming the award and entering judgement in the amounts mentioned. This case then deteriorated into a series of successive stays. 

Pakistan appealed the award to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), requesting that it be annulled or modified in its entirety. All of these actions resulted in automatic interim stays of execution, which the district court of Columbia applied to these cases. Those stays, however, have all come to an end. 

Article continues after this advertisement

Pakistan then requested the Court to delay the proceedings or, in the alternative, to dismiss the case outright, two years after TCC filed its lawsuit and more than a decade after TCC began arbitration. The Court dismissed both these motions because Pakistan had not demonstrated its claim to a stay and D.C. circuit law demands respect to ICSID arbitrability judgments.

The reason why Pakistan has been spending millions of dollars in litigation and getting the courts to delay or to annul the award given the repercussions it would have on the national coffers. The ruling at the American court essentially means that TCC now has the legal grounds to seize assets of the government in order to settle the fine imposed on Pakistan by ICSID. 

Pakistan appealed to the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in November 2019 to have the award annulled. That application caused a provisional stay of enforcement, as required by ICSID regulations. The district court of Columbia also put a hold on its own proceedings as well.

Additionally Pakistan’s motion to dismiss the case has also been denied. Pakistan’s arbitrability claim regarding the dismissal of the case is not admissible under the FSIA, the court said. Even if it were, precedent from the D.C. circuit dictates that the court defer to the tribunal’s decision on arbitrability. Pakistan consented to arbitrate, according to the tribunal. Pakistan also acknowledges that the ICSID convention is an international accord, the court noted. 

Moreover due to these factors, the court rejected Pakistan’s move to delay or dismiss TCC petition. Pakistan is obliged to adhere to and comply with the award, which is final. The award’s “pecuniary duties” will also be enforced by the court. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePak, China to execute delayed ML-1 project
Asad Ullah Kamran
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pak, China to execute delayed ML-1 project

Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed to execute the multibillion dollar Mainline-1 (ML-1) project on priority basis. ML-1 is the flagship project of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee crosses 180-mark against US dollar

The downtrend in the local currency persisted on Thursday and the rupee fell to a fresh all-time low at Rs180.07 against the US dollar...
Read more
HEADLINES

Measures taken to remove structural imbalances of economy: Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on said that incumbent government had taken concrete steps for introducing measures to remove structural imbalances in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Textile exports rise 26pc to $12.6bn in eight months

Pakistan’s textile exports witnessed an increase of 26 per cent to hit a record high of $12.6 billion in the first eight months of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Textile exports rise 26pc to $12.6bn in eight months

Pakistan’s textile exports witnessed an increase of 26 per cent to hit a record high of $12.6 billion in the first eight months of...

What’s ahead for Pakistan’s startup?

Govt to bear Rs34.92 per litre on account of PDC

Stockbrokers ask govt for tax incentives on investment

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.