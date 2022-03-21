CPPA requests increase in electricity price by Rs4.99 per unit

Electricity prices are likely to be jacked up by Rs4.99 per unit on account of monthly Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) for the month of February 2022.

As per details, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on behalf of power distribution companies (DISCOs), has requested National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve Rs4.99 per unit increase in the power tariff under the head FPA of the month of February 2022 for all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline and K-Electric consumers. NEPRA is scheduled to hear the CPPA plea on March 31.

NEPRA, in a public hearing notice regarding fuel charges adjustment for the month of February 2022 for DISCOs, has invited all the interested parties to raise written as well as oral objections as permissible under the law at the public hearing.

On the other hand, power tariff hike by Rs3.45 per unit is also likely for the consumers of K-Electric under the head FPA of February 2022 and NEPRA will hold a hearing in this regard on April 4, 2022.