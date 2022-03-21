Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Islamic Development Bank to finance Mohmand dam hydropower project

By Shahzad Paracha

The government of Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Monday signed three Framework Agreements amounting to $180 million for providing financing to Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, President IsDB and  Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs while the Financing Agreements were signed by Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary Economic Affairs Division and Mohammad Jamal AlSatti, Special Adviser to the President, IsDB. 

Mohmand Dam Hydropower project is a multi-purpose concrete faced rockfill dam being constructed on Swat river located at a distance of about 48km from Peshawar and 5km upstream of Munda headworks in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which in addition to generate 1300 MW electricity, will enhance Pakistan’s water storage capacity by 1,293-million-acre feet (MAF), provide food security buffer, provide 13.32 cubic of clean drinking water to the residents of Peshawar city and create more than 6,000 direct new employment opportunities for the local people. 

Referring to the agreements, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, President IsDB on the occasion stated that “The bank takes pride in working alongside its partners to support Pakistan in a strategic project of national importance. We are working with other partners from the Arab coordination group along with one of the most experienced authorities in Pakistan, WAPDA to develop a multi-purpose dam that will not only enhance energy and water supply but also the livelihoods of the local communities and better protect them against floods. The signing of the framework agreements for Mohmand Dam and Hydropower plant project is testimony to the continuity of the strong partnership between Pakistan and IsDB group, in alignment with the country’s priorities and our own commitments to allocate more financing to climate-friendly projects. We are looking forward to ensuring the smooth implementation of the project and we hope to witness its operation in due time.” 

Article continues after this advertisement

Both sides discussed the ongoing and future economic cooperation between Pakistan & IsDB and agreed to continue with the technical and financial assistance to Pakistan. 

It is pertinent to note that President IsDB Muhammad Al Jasser is in Islamabad on a three-day visit to attend the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReko Diq: Is the endgame near?
Next articleCPPA requests increase in electricity price by Rs4.99 per unit
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Local banks bid over Rs100bn financing for NPPMCL

National Power Parks Management Company (Pvt.) Limited (“NPPMCL”) a state owned power producer received an unprecedented response from a syndicate of local banks for...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP transport dept fails to utilise allocated budget

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) transport department has failed to utilise its annual development budget. According to finance department documents, the KP government had allocated Rs8.792...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPPA requests increase in electricity price by Rs4.99 per unit

Electricity prices are likely to be jacked up by Rs4.99 per unit on account of monthly Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) for the month of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Reko Diq: Is the endgame near?

If this agreement is able to withstand due legal process, including approvals from the Cabinet and the Supreme Court, it would be Pakistan's single...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Islamic Development Bank to finance Mohmand dam hydropower project

The government of Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Monday signed three Framework Agreements amounting to $180 million for providing financing to Mohmand...

Reko Diq: Is the endgame near?

Profit E-Magazine Issue 185

What’s going wrong in q-commerce and what we can do about it

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.