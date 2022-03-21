Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP transport dept fails to utilise allocated budget

By Aziz Buneri

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) transport department has failed to utilise its annual development budget.

According to finance department documents, the KP government had allocated Rs8.792 billion for the transport department in the annual development program of the current financial year of which the finance department has released Rs353.729 million till the third quarter of which the transport department has spent only Rs272 million.

The documents show that the provincial government has spent only Rs158.288 million on the mass transit project – Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) – out of Rs8.678 billion loan received from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The finance department sources said that due to difficulties in obtaining funds from the ADB for the BRT project, funds could not be released to BRT project, a major project of the transport department.

Article continues after this advertisement

Similarly, out of Rs113.988 million allocated for the transport inspection station project included in the annual development program, the transport department could hardly spend Rs97 million. The data show that only Rs12 million could be utilised on “Transport Planning Traffic Engineering Unit ” for which the finance department had released Rs18.707 million.

According to sources,  the largest amount of funds was allocated to the BRT project. The project was supposed to be completed in December 2021, but due to lack of funds from ADB province, now the project will be completed in July 2022. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCPPA requests increase in electricity price by Rs4.99 per unit
Next articleHBL begins its ‘Tree Plantation Drive 2022’ in collaboration with NUST, HBL Microfinance Bank
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Local banks bid over Rs100bn financing for NPPMCL

National Power Parks Management Company (Pvt.) Limited (“NPPMCL”) a state owned power producer received an unprecedented response from a syndicate of local banks for...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPPA requests increase in electricity price by Rs4.99 per unit

Electricity prices are likely to be jacked up by Rs4.99 per unit on account of monthly Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) for the month of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Islamic Development Bank to finance Mohmand dam hydropower project

The government of Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Monday signed three Framework Agreements amounting to $180 million for providing financing to Mohmand...
Read more
HEADLINES

Reko Diq: Is the endgame near?

If this agreement is able to withstand due legal process, including approvals from the Cabinet and the Supreme Court, it would be Pakistan's single...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Islamic Development Bank to finance Mohmand dam hydropower project

The government of Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Monday signed three Framework Agreements amounting to $180 million for providing financing to Mohmand...

Reko Diq: Is the endgame near?

Profit E-Magazine Issue 185

What’s going wrong in q-commerce and what we can do about it

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.