HBL begins its ‘Tree Plantation Drive 2022’ in collaboration with NUST, HBL Microfinance Bank

By press release

HBL begins its ‘Tree Plantation Drive 2022’, with the aim of restoring landscapes and mitigating climate change in Pakistan.

The inaugural ceremony was held at the HBL Tower in Islamabad with Muhammad Amir Khan, President & CEO – HBL Microfinance Bank and other senior members from the bank. A second ceremony was held at NUST and attended by Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari (Retd), HI(M), Rector – NUST. The management of NUST engaged more than 300 students and faculty members for the plantation drive. Both the inaugural ceremonies were led by Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL.

The plantation drive falls under the “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTT)” initiative of the Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan. This five-year project is aimed towards addressing climate change while providing employment opportunities across Pakistan.

HBL aims to plant 20,000 saplings of indigenous plants across 12 locations in different cities of Pakistan. This is in line with the national objective of sustainable development as the bank continues to play its part in instilling Environment Social Governance (ESG) practices in Pakistan. This initiative will also give an opportunity to the HBL staff to contribute towards the betterment of the environment and serve the local communities as part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL, as a responsible corporate entity is committed to supporting the Government of Pakistan in meeting its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Climate Action amongst other Global SDGs. The National Plantation Drive by HBL is a testament to the bank’s commitment towards a greener Pakistan.”

 

press release

