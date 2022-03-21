Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Local banks bid over Rs100bn financing for NPPMCL

By Staff Report

National Power Parks Management Company (Pvt.) Limited (“NPPMCL”) a state owned power producer received an unprecedented response from a syndicate of local banks for project financing in excess of Rs100 billion.  

NPPMCL, which owns and operates two state-of-the-art power plants, is being privatized by Privatization Commission which led the recapitalization of Government of Pakistan’s equity and sovereign guaranteed debt, refinancing it with long-term project loan on a commercial basis. The successful bank syndicate includes conventional and Islamic banks (HBL, Meezan, NBP, Faysal, Alfalah, Bank of Punjab, Bank Islami, Pak Kuwait Investment Company and UBL). 

The transaction has been structured and executed by Privatization Commission, in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance and NPPMCL, without the support of any financial advisor or intermediary saving a significant amount in advisory fees. 

Expressing his gratitude to the banks upon conclusion of the bidding, Saleem Ahmad, Chairman Privatization Commission stated that, “These indications from local banks not only underscore the depth and liquidity of capital markets in Pakistan but also reinforce the quality of the obligor risk and significance of the power sector.”  He further acknowledged the key importance of efficient capital structure in providing affordable electricity to the consumer as well as enabling sale of the entity to blue-chip investors and operators.

Article continues after this advertisement

NPPMCL owns and operates 1,230MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Haveli Bahadur Shah in Jhang and 1223MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Balloki in Kasur and as such is one of the biggest public sector power producers in the country, ensuring a brighter future for Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHBL begins its ‘Tree Plantation Drive 2022’ in collaboration with NUST, HBL Microfinance Bank
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP transport dept fails to utilise allocated budget

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) transport department has failed to utilise its annual development budget. According to finance department documents, the KP government had allocated Rs8.792...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPPA requests increase in electricity price by Rs4.99 per unit

Electricity prices are likely to be jacked up by Rs4.99 per unit on account of monthly Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) for the month of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Islamic Development Bank to finance Mohmand dam hydropower project

The government of Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Monday signed three Framework Agreements amounting to $180 million for providing financing to Mohmand...
Read more
HEADLINES

Reko Diq: Is the endgame near?

If this agreement is able to withstand due legal process, including approvals from the Cabinet and the Supreme Court, it would be Pakistan's single...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Islamic Development Bank to finance Mohmand dam hydropower project

The government of Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Monday signed three Framework Agreements amounting to $180 million for providing financing to Mohmand...

Reko Diq: Is the endgame near?

Profit E-Magazine Issue 185

What’s going wrong in q-commerce and what we can do about it

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.