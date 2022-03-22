Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ADB approves $300mn loan to develop Pakistan’s capital markets

By APP

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Tuesday approved a $300 million loan to further develop Pakistan’s capital markets, promote private investment in the country, and help to mobilize domestic resources to finance sustainable growth.

The second subprogram of ADB’s third capital market development program builds on institutional and regulatory reforms put in place under the first subprogram approved in 2020.

It aims to catalyze institutional investor demand and increase the range of alternative financial instruments such as derivatives and commodity futures that are available to investors, says a press release issued by the ADB.

“For several years ADB has been Pakistan’s lead development partner in supporting the evolution of its capital markets,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “By making the country’s capital markets more robust and strengthening government debt management, this new program will also help to mobilize more domestic resources which support the government’s efforts to finance sustainable growth and respond effectively to crises.”

Article continues after this advertisement

Pakistan’s finance sector is dominated by banks and this lack of diversification increases the risk of the country not being able to withstand financial shocks and periods of uncertainty. Moreover, the Pakistan Stock Exchange lacks depth in terms of the number of investors which access it and the number of companies raising capital, while Pakistan’s bond market is almost completely dominated by government borrowing.

ADB’s program supports policy actions that will strengthen market stability and attract investor capital to Pakistan. These include structural reforms within the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan that will improve governance and regulatory capacity. It supports measures that will strengthen the government debt market and enhance market surveillance systems that facilitate information exchange.

The program also promotes an enabling environment to expedite access to financing for growth companies and state-owned enterprises.

“These reforms will help to mobilize financial resources for productive investment, especially by the private sector, and help facilitate economic growth by developing the bond and equity capital markets,” said ADB Economist Sana Masood. “This will help reduce the cost of financial intermediation and help stabilize systemic vulnerabilities in the bank-dominated finance system.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLocal banks bid over Rs100bn financing for NPPMCL
Next articleKP industrialists reject Octroi tax
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP industrialists reject Octroi tax

Industrialists here on Tuesday rejected the government’s decision regarding restoration of Octroi, a tax on various goods brought into a town, which would be...
Read more
HEADLINES

Local banks bid over Rs100bn financing for NPPMCL

National Power Parks Management Company (Pvt.) Limited (“NPPMCL”) a state owned power producer received an unprecedented response from a syndicate of local banks for...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP transport dept fails to utilise allocated budget

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) transport department has failed to utilise its annual development budget. According to finance department documents, the KP government had allocated Rs8.792...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPPA requests increase in electricity price by Rs4.99 per unit

Electricity prices are likely to be jacked up by Rs4.99 per unit on account of monthly Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) for the month of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP transport dept fails to utilise allocated budget

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) transport department has failed to utilise its annual development budget. According to finance department documents, the KP government had allocated Rs8.792...

CPPA requests increase in electricity price by Rs4.99 per unit

Islamic Development Bank to finance Mohmand dam hydropower project

Reko Diq: Is the endgame near?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.