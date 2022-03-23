ICAP responds to unfair means used in online examinations

Institute of Chartered Accountants Pakistan (ICAP) responded to Profit’s news article titled, “Electioneering damaging lCAP’s reputation, says Shabbar Zaidi” through a letter addressed to Profit’s editor.

“Contrary to the report in the news, ICAP did not file a complaint against any ICAP employee, nor was any employee arrested by the FlA. In fact, on the basis of remote proctoring software, ICAP had identified that certain students were using unfair means during ICAP’s online examination, using technological tools. The results of these students were withheld,” The letter stated.

It further added, “We decided to report this hi-tech electronic crime to FIA Cyber Crime Wing and after a protracted investigation, they have established the crime and arrested a suspect who is a teacher and was allegedly involved in assisting the examinees during online examinations. The person is neither an employee of ICAP nor a member of ICAP and has no connection whatsoever with ICAP, at present or in the past.”

On the allegations of electioneering, the Institute stated, “We strongly believe that inclusion of representatives of educational institutions or CA firms, on the Council of the Institute does not pose any threat on the independence and integrity of ICAP’s examination system. ICAP has put in place strong controls which ensure that the examination system and other policy matters are immune from any type of undue influence.”