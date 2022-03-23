No new tax levied on freight vehicles : KPRA

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah said no new tax has been levied on freight vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but separate legislation is now being enacted for the existing infrastructure development cess on freight vehicles.

The DG said that the KPRA Infrastructure Development cess has already been implemented and being collected regularly.

He said that a separate legislation is now being drafted to collect infrastructure development cess in the light of court orders, the bill has already been presented in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to the Director General KPRA, the infrastructure development was first managed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa department of Excise and Taxation, the mandate of which was handed over to KPRA in 2019. And now, in the light of court orders, separate legislation is being enacted for recovery of infrastructure development and better execution of administrative matters. The Director General of KPRA has denied reports on the media and social media of introducing a new tax on infrastructure development and said that the staff of KPRA will meet the business community to address the concerns. Shah said that infrastructure development cess is already applicable on freight vehicles which also have a regular collection system and it is collected at customs checkpoints. In the last financial year, KPRA had collected more than Rs1.5 billion in revenue from infrastructure development cess.