Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM lauds team for lowest joblessness in South Asia

By TLTP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated his team for effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic in a way that led to the country’s lowest unemployment rate in South Asia.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the prime minister said, “I want to congratulate my government for the way we handled the Covid-19 pandemic – better than all the countries in South Asia.”

The tweet came in response to the survey by South Asia Index based on the World Bank data that showed that Pakistan had outranked other South Asian countries with the lowest unemployment rates. The survey showed the unemployed population of Pakistan at the rate of 4.3 per cent compared with India (8 per cent), Maldives (6.3 per cent), Bangladesh (5.4 per cent), Sri Lanka (5.9 per cent), Bhutan (5 per cent), and Nepal (4.7 per cent).

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed that for the first time in two years since the pandemic started in Pakistan, the country reported zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleICAP responds to unfair means used in online examinations
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ICAP responds to unfair means used in online examinations

Institute of Chartered Accountants Pakistan (ICAP) responded to Profit’s news article titled, "Electioneering damaging lCAP's reputation, says Shabbar Zaidi” through a letter addressed to...
Read more
HEADLINES

No new tax levied on freight vehicles : KPRA

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah said no new tax has been levied on freight vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but...
Read more
HEADLINES

Efforts needed to increase Pakistan’s share in halal market

Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) has sought serious efforts at the government and private sector levels to get the country’s due share in halal international...
Read more
HEADLINES

Electioneering damaging ICAP’s reputation, says Shabbar Zaidi

Former ICAP President Shabbar Zaidi, blames “electioneering” in ICAP for damaging the reputation of the institute.     FIA arrested an individual on behest of the Institute...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

How to manage, diversify your funds?

Today with greater socialization and peer pressure, individuals spend more than they save or invest. It has become challenging for many, especially the youth...

Electioneering damaging ICAP’s reputation, says Shabbar Zaidi

Reduction in income tax slabs possible, says FBR Chairman

Afghan, Gwadar chambers explore “Gwadar trade activities”

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.