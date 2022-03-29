PDA facing financial crisis, seeks Rs400mn assistance

The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) is facing severe difficulties in carrying out its financial affairs and sought assistance of Rs400 million from government.

According to PDA sources, the authority is responsible for several mega projects and so it is very important to resolve its administrative and financial crisis.

According to sources, in the light of section 25-3 of the PDA Act 2017, the authority may seek help from the provincial government during the financial crisis and in this regard the KP government has allocated Rs400 million for PDA assistance in this year’s budget.

According to sources the amount has been discussed in several meetings with the provincial minister for local government and chief minister, both the officials have assured the provision of funds after which PDA has now contacted the provincial government for Rs400 million so that the authority can meet its operational and development expenses.