Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PDA facing financial crisis, seeks Rs400mn assistance

By Aziz Buneri
The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) is facing severe difficulties in carrying out its financial affairs and sought assistance of Rs400 million from government.
According to PDA sources, the authority is responsible for several mega projects and so it is very important to resolve its administrative and financial crisis.
According to sources, in the light of section 25-3 of the PDA Act 2017, the authority may seek help from the provincial government during the financial crisis and in this regard the KP government has allocated Rs400 million for PDA assistance in this year’s budget.
According to sources the amount has been discussed in several meetings with the provincial minister for local government and chief minister, both the officials have assured the provision of funds after which PDA has now contacted the provincial government for Rs400 million so that the authority can meet its operational and development expenses.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleFish, meat valuing $583.067mn exported in 08 months
Next articleHBL in collaboration with SBP, hosts first RACC meeting, as a champion bank for Balochistan
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

MoIP will hire firm to determine prices of steel, commodities

The Ministry of Industries and Production is going to hire a private firm for determining the exact production cost of steel and other commodities...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fish, meat valuing $583.067mn exported in 08 months

Over 100,129 metric tons of fish, fish preparation, 50,414 metric tons of meat and meat products exported during first 08 months of current financial...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR freezes Telenor Pakistan’s bank accounts in recovery action, company files for stay

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen the bank accounts of Telenor Pakistan, alleging income tax default amounting to approximately Rs3.5 billion. Telenor tells...
Read more
HEADLINES

Political conditions can hamper Pakistan’s economic outlook, says finance ministry

The finance ministry maintained that domestic political conditions can not only further hamper the positive outlook of Pakistan’s economy but also aggravate the macroeconomic...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR freezes Telenor Pakistan’s bank accounts in recovery action, company files...

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen the bank accounts of Telenor Pakistan, alleging income tax default amounting to approximately Rs3.5 billion. Telenor tells...

Political conditions can hamper Pakistan’s economic outlook, says finance ministry

MPCL starts gas supply from Goru-B reservoir at Ghotki

Govt completes 19 reforms under capital market development program

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.