Fish, meat valuing $583.067mn exported in 08 months

By APP

Over 100,129 metric tons of fish, fish preparation, 50,414 metric tons of meat and meat products exported during first 08 months of current financial year as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2021-22, the exports of fish and fish products grew by 6.48 per cent, where as the exports of meat and meat preparations went up by 2.76 per cent respectively, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the period under review about 458,501 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth $362.202 million exported as against the exports of 736,542 metric tons valuing $339.848 million of same period last year, it added.

Meanwhile, in last 08 months of current financial year country earned $220.865 million by exporting about 50,414 metric tons of meat and meat products as compared the earning of $214.935 million of same period last year, it added.

On month on month basis, the exports of above mentioned commodities also recorded 16.55 per cent and 10.56 per cent growth respectively in February, 2022 as against the same month of last year, the data reveled. During the month of February, 2022 about 14,300 metric tons of fish and fish products worth $35.901 million exported as compared the exports of 14,098 metric tons valuing $30.803 million of same month last year, it added.

On the other hand about 6,650 metric tons of meat and meat products valuing $28.908 million also exported during the month under review as compared to exports of $26.147 million of same month last year.

It is worth mentioning here that over all food group exports from the country during first 08 months of current financial year increased by 20.33 per cent and reached to $3.433 billion as against the exports of $2.853 billion of corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, food group imports into the country during the period under review also posted 20.24 per cent increase and reached to $6.426 billion as against the imports of $5.344 million of same period last year.

APP

