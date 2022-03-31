Govt disburses Rs7.5bn under Kamyab Pakistan Program

The Federal government has disbursed Rs7.5 billion to more than 48 thousand beneficiaries under Kamyab Pakistan Program.

This has been informed in a meeting of the Steering Committee of Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

A detailed presentation was given to the finance minister on the progress of the Kamyab Pakistan Program. It was informed that after the success of the first phase of the Kamyab Pakistan Program, the program was extended throughout the country. Further, it was informed that the program is going successfully and a large number of applications for the award of loans are being received through SMS. The loans are being given among deserving applicants after meeting the requirements.

The Committee was apprised that loans of more than Rs7.5 billion have been disbursed to more than 48 thousand beneficiaries. Small loans for businesses, farmers and the construction of houses are included under the program.

Article continues after this advertisement

The meeting also addressed operational issues arising in the easy access and disbursement process of loans and also discussed the provision of linking the Kamyab Kissan Program with the crop cycle.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the Kamyab Pakistan Program and said that Kamyab Pakistan Program is a milestone project, having the exponential potential to transform the lives of the lower strata of society. He further stressed to the stakeholders to gear up the disbursement of interest-free loans to help the people in achieving self-sufficiency.

The participants of the meeting assured the finance minister of their full cooperation and participation in making the program successful.