USA, China, UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during 8 months

The United States remained the top export destinations of Pakistani products during the first eight months of financial year (2021-22), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the USA during July-February (2021-22) were recorded at $4410.593 million against the exports of $3079.375 million during July- February (2020-21), showing growth of 43.23 per cent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1841.113 million against the exports of $1165.949 million last year, showing increase of 57.90 per cent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1472.599 million during the months under review against the exports of $1308.686 million, showing growth of 12.52 per cent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $1180.538 million against $944.576 million during last year, showing an increase of 24.98 per cent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $1131.971 million against $989.878 million last year, the data said.

During July- February (2021-22), the exports to Holland were recorded $916.795 million against $715.361 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $651.691 million against $483.830 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $699.382 million against the exports of $512.644 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded $295.866 million against $ 629.787 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at $559.118 million against $375.669 million, showing growth of 48.83 per cent, according to SBP.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $334.009 million against $287.618 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $459.587 million against $357.658 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $260.260 million during the current year compared to $326.668 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $255.500 million against $192.843, to Malaysia $268.693 million against $127.265 million.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all other countries witnessed an increase of 28.11 per cent in eight months, from $16.092 billion to $20.616 billion, the SBP data revealed.