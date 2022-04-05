Pakistan’s trade deficit soars to $35.393bn

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday shared data showing the trade deficit reaching $35.393 billion during July-March FY2022, compared to $20.802 billion during the same period of 2020-21. This shows a 70 per cent increase during the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal year.

March’s trade deficit was $3.44 billion, the PBS’s monthly data on foreign trade statistics showed. It increased by 5.48 per cent compared to March 2021 and by 11.63 per cent compared to Feb 2022.

The country’s exports increased by 15.91 per cent to $2.740 billion in March, compared to $2.364 billion in March 2021.

March’s imports recorded an increase of 9.86 per cent and clocked in at $6.186 billion as against $5.631 billion during the same month last year.

Article continues after this advertisement