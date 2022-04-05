Rupee hits new low against US dollar amid political crisis

The Pakistani rupee continued to decline against the US dollar in the interbank market amid ongoing political crisis that erupted with the National Assembly deputy speaker deeming the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan “unconstitutional”.

According to forex dealers, the US dollar on Tuesday reached an all-time high against the rupee, soaring to Rs185.40 in the interbank market during intraday trading.

The rupee depreciated by Rs1.31 against the dollar in the interbank market.

The domestic currency also lost ground in the open market, trading at over 185 against the greenback.

Experts say political chaos in the country and uncertainty surrounding the seventh review of the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program are keeping the rupee under pressure.