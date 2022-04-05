Sign inSubscribe
Rupee hits new low against US dollar amid political crisis

By Monitoring Report

The Pakistani rupee continued to decline against the US dollar in the interbank market amid ongoing political crisis that erupted with the National Assembly deputy speaker deeming the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan “unconstitutional”.

According to forex dealers, the US dollar on Tuesday reached an all-time high against the rupee, soaring to Rs185.40 in the interbank market during intraday trading.

The rupee depreciated by Rs1.31 against the dollar in the interbank market.

The domestic currency also lost ground in the open market, trading at over 185 against the greenback.

Experts say political chaos in the country and uncertainty surrounding the seventh review of the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program are keeping the rupee under pressure.

Monitoring Report

Pakistan’s trade deficit soars to $35.393bn

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday shared data showing the trade deficit reaching $35.393 billion during July-March FY2022, compared to $20.802 billion during...
USA, China, UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during 8 months

The United States remained the top export destinations of Pakistani products during the first eight months of financial year (2021-22), followed by China and...
No concept of suspension of $6bn Pakistan’ EFF program, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that there is no concept of suspension within its $6 billion Pakistan Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. The...
KP CM to lay foundation stone for Swat Motorway Phase-II

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will lay the foundation stone of Swat Motorway Phase-II next week. The Chief Minister also directed the...
