Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan to import 32.7mn barrels of oil under Saudi facility this year

By TLTP

Pakistan will import around 32.7 million barrels of crude oil this year under the $1.2 billion Saudi facility that allows Islamabad to defer payments for oil imports.

Pakistan is currently facing a wide range of economic challenges, including high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a depreciating currency.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a $4.2 billion Saudi support package, which included the $1.2 billion oil loan facility, during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Riyadh in October last year.

The financing agreement for the oil facility was signed last November between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the Pakistani Economic Affairs Division. In December, Pakistan received the $3 billion loan but the oil facility had yet to be put to use.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Pak-Arab Refinery Company Limited and National Refinery Limited are planning to import 16.89 and 15.81 million barrels of oil in the year 2022 respectively. As per the agreement, the crude oil worth 100 million dollars per month for one year could be imported on deferred payment.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep-rooted religious, fraternal and strategic relations. There are over two million Pakistanis living in the Kingdom, who are the biggest source of foreign remittances to Pakistan.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee hits new low against US dollar amid political crisis
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Rupee hits new low against US dollar amid political crisis

The Pakistani rupee continued to decline against the US dollar in the interbank market amid ongoing political crisis that erupted with the National Assembly...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s trade deficit soars to $35.393bn

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday shared data showing the trade deficit reaching $35.393 billion during July-March FY2022, compared to $20.802 billion during...
Read more
HEADLINES

USA, China, UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during 8 months

The United States remained the top export destinations of Pakistani products during the first eight months of financial year (2021-22), followed by China and...
Read more
HEADLINES

No concept of suspension of $6bn Pakistan’ EFF program, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that there is no concept of suspension within its $6 billion Pakistan Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

COMMENT

Literature and economy: Role of commercial organizations

Intuitively, the link between literature and the economy is not expressly apparent. Following an analysis of the two disciplines, my assertion is that these...

No concept of suspension of $6bn Pakistan’ EFF program, says IMF

KP CM to lay foundation stone for Swat Motorway Phase-II

KSE 100-index shed over 1,200 points amid political crisis

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.