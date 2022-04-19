Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Power tariff may increase Rs3.15 per unit under FCA of March 2022

By Ahmad Ahmadani

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the power tariff by Rs3.15 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of March 2022.

As per details, CPPA has requested NEPRA to jack up the power price by Rs3.15 per unit under the head FCA of March 2022 and the NEPRA’s hearing on the matter is scheduled on April 27, 2022.

The CPPA, in its application, informed the NEPRA that more than ten billion units of electricity were produced in the month of March 2022 from different sources of fuel including hydel, furnace oil, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) etc.

 It is also learnt from CPPA’s application that out of total electricity produced in March 2022 from different sources of fuel, 16.35 per cent electricity was generated with hydel source, 24.83 per cent with coal, 10.62 per cent with expansive furnace oil, 9.53 per cent with local gas, while 18.87 per cent with LNG, and 15.01 per cent with nuclear source.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to sources, if NEPRA approves CPPA’s application regarding Rs3.15 per unit power tariff hike, the power consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) except K-Electric may bear an additional burden of approximately Rs26 billion.

Earlier, NEPRA raised the electricity rate by Rs4.85 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment for the month of February 2022 for all DISCOs except K-Electric and issued a notification to this effect.

Pursuant to Section 31(7) of the NEPRA Act and the mechanism for monthly fuel price adjustment prescribed by the Authority in the tariff determinations of Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (DISCOs), the Authority may on monthly basis make adjustments in the approved tariff on account of any variations in the fuel charges and policy guidelines as the federal government may issue and notify the tariff so adjusted in the official gazette.

Meanwhile, NEPRA on Tuesday expressed serious reservations on the continued power load-shedding in the country while power distribution companies (DISCOs) complained against National Power Control Center (NPCC) for supplying less electricity.

Officials of DISCOs, including K-Electric, CPPA, and NPCC have attended the NEPRA’s hearing.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePBC alerts govt on economic situation similar to Sri Lanka
Next articleBogus registration of non-custom paid, smuggled vehicles in ET&NC
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan to file for damages on default by Eni, Gunvor

Pakistan is mulling to approach London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) to claim damages from the Italy-based Eni and Swiss Gunvor for their failure...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bogus registration of non-custom paid, smuggled vehicles in ET&NC

The bogus registration of vehicles under the amnesty scheme could not be stopped at the office of the Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC)...
Read more
HEADLINES

PBC alerts govt on economic situation similar to Sri Lanka

Pakistan Business Council (PBC), a business policy advocacy platform, has alerted the newly formed government of multiple political parties about the grave economic issues...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani banks may feel heat of Sri Lanka’s default

Pakistan’s banks operating in Sri Lanka are in hot waters as their exposures of around Rs26.78 billion are at stake due to the worsening...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PBC alerts govt on economic situation similar to Sri Lanka

Pakistan Business Council (PBC), a business policy advocacy platform, has alerted the newly formed government of multiple political parties about the grave economic issues...

Pakistani banks may feel heat of Sri Lanka’s default

Urea fertiliser

Ministry of Industries asked to investigate import of sub-standard urea

67pc of PSDP allocations disbursed in three quarters

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.