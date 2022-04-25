Skardu airport to handle first international flight next month

In a major breakthrough for promotion of tourism in Pakistan, the Skardu airport, the airport in the midst of the mountainous region of the country, which was upgraded as international airport last year, is going to handle a chartered international flight next month.

As per a letter of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sent to various concerned departments and authorities, an international chartered flight is scheduled to operate Skardu from Munich Germany on May 13, 2022 and will depart from Skardu airport on May 16, 2022 to Bishkek Kyrgyzstan.

For handling the first ever international flight to the beautiful city, the CAA has requested all concerned departments and institutions to complete/furnish all necessary preparations and formalities for the smooth conduct of said operation.

Through the letter sent on April 25, the CAA has asked all immigration staff to ensure arrangements at the airport during the operation, besides asking the government of Gilgit Baltistan for security and other related arrangements.

Earlier in August 2021, CAA had upgraded and developed the Skardu airport to an international airport, to handle international flights.

Talking to Profit, CAA Director General Khaqan Murtaza had said that the airport was ready to handle any international inbound flight as CAA has completed work on the infrastructure and other installation related to immigration at the airport, which has been one of the busiest airports of the country in last summer season.

The airport in Skardu was earlier being upgraded to international standards for international flights and would have an additional runway enabling wide-body aircraft to operate.

The arrivals of international flights will boost tourism as well as the country’s foreign exchange.

Last year after the closure of flights to international destinations, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) even operated five to six flights a day to Skardu airport carrying hundreds of tourists to the beautiful destination. In a move to promote domestic tourism, PIA had set a record of landing six flights at Skardu airport.

The beautiful destinations of northern areas may be introduced to foreigners and the PIA, as a national flag carrier, could play its role in further enhancing domestic as well as international tourism.

Apart from the flight operations of international airlines, the government also intends to start helicopter services for Skardu and Gilgit to promote tourism.

As per the CAA official, the authority is planning to promote tourism in Gilgit, Skardu, and Chitral through operating big planes. It has already given permission to foreign airlines to operate flights in Skardu and Gilgit.