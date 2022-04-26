Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Miftah Ismail held meetings with global bond investors in London

By Staff Report

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Miftah Ismail, alongside State Bank Governor Reza Baqir and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad, held meetings with key global bond investors in London on Monday.

The meeting with investors was hosted by JP Morgan, at its European headquarters in London. More than 30 global investors in global debt markets, representing asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and hedge funds from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia attended the meeting.

The Finance Minister briefed investors on his discussions with the IMF in Washington DC last week, and on efforts to complete the 7th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail underlined the need for prudent and responsible fiscal policy while supporting the poor and those hardest-hit by the rising global inflation.

The Finance Minister affirmed to investors the government’s desire to extend the program duration through June 2023 as a signal of Pakistan’s commitment to reform.

The investors showed a keen interest in investing in Pakistan. They appreciated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to ensure fiscal sustainability. 

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail thanked the management of JP Morgan for organising the successful investment conference in London, the heart of the European Financial Market.

Cabinet likely to remove FBR Chairman
Staff Report

