Cabinet likely to remove FBR Chairman

The Federal Cabinet is likely to remove FBR Chairman Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed from his position.

Sources said that the meeting of the federal cabinet will be held on Wednesday under the chair of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif which takes up the three agenda items including the appointment of chairman FBR.

The Establishment Division has forwarded the panel of three officials for chairman FBR including IRS officer Asim Ahmad as well as member custom operations Tariq Huda.

Sources said that PM Shahbaz Sharif also interviewed Asim Ahmad and Tariq Huda, Asim Ahmad is considered to be the favorite for chairman FBR slot.

He previously held the charge as FBR chairman from April 2021 to August 2021. He has also served as a member of the information technology (IT) in the FBR.

It is pertinent to note the incumbent chairman FBR was appointed last year in August.

The meeting would also be given a briefing on the load shedding in the country by the Ministry of Power.

The cabinet would also discuss the deteriorating law and order situation following the Karachi blast and incidents of firing from Afghanistan into Pakistan killing armed forces personnel.