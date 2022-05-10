Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FPCCI demands incentives for businesses to remain competitive

By APP

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday urged the government to tangibly incentivize and subsidize industrialization, import substitution, exploration of new import markets for competitive imports, IT exports and facilitate small and medium enterprises in the export-oriented industries for the near-term gains.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, in a statement, also made it clear that the access to finance should be made affordable to create an enabling environment for the businesses to remain competitive in the regional and international markets.

He said the country witnessed some $ 39.3 billion trade deficit in last 10 months. “It translates into approximately $4 billion per month on an average and will be close to $50 billion when the year ends,” he added.

The FPCCI chief noted that the growth rate in imports was double than that of the exports. It had nullified the diligent hard work of the exporters in the current fiscal year to earn the precious foreign exchange for the country.

Article continues after this advertisement

He said the time had come to take tough decisions swiftly to support exporters as the State Bank’s foreign exchange reserves of $10.5 billion were not even sufficient to cover two months of imports.

Imports for the period of July 2021- April 2022 stood at $65.5 billion, which showed an enormous and unsustainable increase of $20.8 billion in absolute terms, he added.

The last government, he said, had estimated that the total imports in the fiscal year 2021-22 would be $55.2 billion, but instead the same touched $65.5 billion till April 2022. “This phenomenon needs to be thoroughly assessed and analyzed in the broader national interest and strategic measures should be put in place to ensure the very economic security of the country,” he added.

He maintained that the exporters had performed exceedingly well in the current fiscal year as they had exported roughly 25 percent more on an year-on-year basis and could continue to do so in the next year as well, provided the government creates an enabling environment through curtailing cost of doing business, improving the ease of doing business environment, ensuring reliable and affordable electricity and gas supplies to the industry, stabilizing exchange rate and presenting a business-friendly budget in consultation with the stakeholders.

He said only enhancing the exports and bridging the trade gap had the potential to help stabilize the economy, put a halt to rupee depreciation, create millions of jobs and generate hundreds of billions in taxes.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleECC approves revision of prices for atta, sugar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC approves revision of prices for atta, sugar

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has not only approved revision of prices of atta and sugar but also ordered a continued...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement despatches decline by 28.6pc in April 2022

Cement despatches declined by 28.6 percent in April 2022. Total cement despatches during April 2022 were 3.52 million tons against 4.94 Million tons despatched...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR reduces import quota for industries in tribal districts

Former Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Ashfaq has issued new CGOs before his transfer, reducing the import quota for industries in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bitcoin falls to four-month low of $33,000

The cryptocurrency market crashed on Monday, with market capitalisation shedding 5.7 percent to reach $1.58 trillion as the rout in financial markets deepens amid...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Bitcoin falls to four-month low of $33,000

The cryptocurrency market crashed on Monday, with market capitalisation shedding 5.7 percent to reach $1.58 trillion as the rout in financial markets deepens amid...

Rupee dips to 187.53 against dollar in interbank market

PSX loses 1,447 points to close at 43,393 points

Faysal Asset Management Company – Redefining investment

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.