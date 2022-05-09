Sign inSubscribe
ECC approves revision of prices for atta, sugar

By Shahzad Paracha

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has not only approved revision of prices of atta and sugar but also ordered a continued discount of Rs190 per kg on vegetable ghee.

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting of ECC of the Cabinet.

Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary on revision of the prices of atta and sugar under the Ramzan relief package-2022. In order to provide continuous relief to the lower strata of the society from global inflationary pressure, the ECC granted approval to revision of prices of atta and sugar from Rs950 per 20 kg to Rs800 per 20 kg, Rs85 per kg to Rs70 per kg respectively and also ordered that discount of Rs190 per kg on vegetable ghee will be continued.

Government will continue to absorb the cost of subsidies for the benefit of the common man.

On another summary submitted by Ministry of Industries and Production on continuation of Prime Minister’s Relief Package 2020 for the months of May and June, 2022 it was decided that because there is already stock available at the Utility Store Corporation (USC) for selling the commodities at cheaper rate of Ramzan relief package, therefore the ECC directed the USC to continue to sell commodities at Ramzan relief package prices.

Shahzad Paracha

