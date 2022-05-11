Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt assign ‘look after charge’ to Rehmat Ali as NBP President

By Shahzad Paracha

The federal government has assigned the look after charge of President National Bank of Pakistan to Senior Executive Vice President Rehmat Ali Hasni.

Document states that on completion of three months extended period of NBP President Arif Usmani, the competent authority, finance division is pleased to assign the look after charge of the post of President/CEO NBP to Rehmet ali Hasnie, group chief CIBG being the senior most executive of the bank to dispose of routine/day to day affairs of the bank with effect from May 15, 2022 till joining of the regular incumbent of the position.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arif Usmani’s three year term expired on February 11, 2022, the PTI government had extended its tenure for three months.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIntense selling at PSX, KSE-100 index sheds 641 points
Next articlePower outages to continue for next two months
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt mulling to dissolve DISCO’s board of directors

The government has been mulling to dissolve the incumbent board of directors (BoDs) of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and power division has verbally...
Read more
HEADLINES

NITB to award Rs2bn “National E-parliament system” contract

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) is all set to award an Rs2 billion "National E-parliament system" contract to blue-eyed companies.   Sources said that NITB...
Read more
HEADLINES

Power outages to continue for next two months

Power division has informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that currently giving an end to power cuts will not be possible owing to shortage of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Intense selling at PSX, KSE-100 index sheds 641 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed intense selling pressure on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index shed 641.21 points, two days after it lost...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Intense selling at PSX, KSE-100 index sheds 641 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed intense selling pressure on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index shed 641.21 points, two days after it lost...

Miftah Ismail directs FBR to meet the upward revised target

ICCI seeks urgent steps to fix economy

NEPRA requests govt to notify 57 paisa per unit hike in electricity price

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.