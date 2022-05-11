Govt assign ‘look after charge’ to Rehmat Ali as NBP President

The federal government has assigned the look after charge of President National Bank of Pakistan to Senior Executive Vice President Rehmat Ali Hasni.

Document states that on completion of three months extended period of NBP President Arif Usmani, the competent authority, finance division is pleased to assign the look after charge of the post of President/CEO NBP to Rehmet ali Hasnie, group chief CIBG being the senior most executive of the bank to dispose of routine/day to day affairs of the bank with effect from May 15, 2022 till joining of the regular incumbent of the position.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arif Usmani’s three year term expired on February 11, 2022, the PTI government had extended its tenure for three months.