Elected representatives can better run the economy, says Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh

By Shahzad Paracha

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Qaisar Ahmad Shiekh has said that elected representatives can better run the economy than the amateur finance minister Miftah Ismail.

Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh, who is also the president of the PMLN business and commerce wing, in a press conference said that Miftah Ismail does not have the experience to run the finance ministry.

He does not have time to meet the elected representatives, instead, he is meeting with IMF and WB officials, Qaisar Shiekh added.

Elected representatives can give better solutions to Miftah Ismail and the finance ministry about the economy than others, he added.

Shahzad Paracha

