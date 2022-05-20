Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situation to improve soon: Miftah

By APP

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Friday that positive talks were underway with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expressed the hope that there would be a turnaround in the economic situation very soon.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the country’s current account deficit (CAD) during the month of April has come down to $623 million, less than half the average for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleU Bank Polo Cup 2022
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP LG members to receive Rs2.8bn for annual expenditure

Over 25,000 elected local government representatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will receive more than Rs2.8 billion annually in terms of salaries, travel expenses and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Upcoming budget will be business-friendly, says Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has said that the upcoming budget will be business-friendly and will contribute to the promotion of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to support expansion of telecom sector in Pakistan

Islamabad: Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha has said that government will provide maximum possible support for the expansion...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt imposes ban on import of 38 luxury items

The federal government has imposed a ban on the import of 38 non-essential and luxury items to curtail the rising import bill. Minister for Information...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to support expansion of telecom sector in Pakistan

Islamabad: Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha has said that government will provide maximum possible support for the expansion...
Vegetable items

Govt imposes ban on import of 38 luxury items

‘War on cash’: Dubai-based fintech YAP secures in-principle approval for EMI license in Pakistan

EVs

Gauss auto group announces establishment of EV plant in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.