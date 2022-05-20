Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situation to improve soon: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Friday that positive talks were underway with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expressed the hope that there would be a turnaround in the economic situation very soon.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the country’s current account deficit (CAD) during the month of April has come down to $623 million, less than half the average for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

