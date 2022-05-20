Sign inSubscribe
U Bank Polo Cup 2022

By press release

U Bank with its dedication towards youth inclusion and participation in uplift of the country organized a Polo Cup held at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground, on 15th May 2022.

U Microfinance Bank President & CEO – Mr. Kabeer Naqvi, formally opened the final match by pitching the ball onto the field.

President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank – Mr. Kabeer Naqvi presented the awards to the winners and runners up.

During the ceremony, Mr. Naqvi shared his thoughts and said, “our ambition is to be involved in activities and events that bring youth in to mainstream and help them capitalize and harness their zeal and strength. Positive and inclusive youth is critical in the nation building”

U Bank’s customers and industry colleague attended the event. Team BN (Babar Naseem) and Asean played the final match. Team BN won the match by 7 – 5 and received the trophy from Mr. Kabeer Naqvi.

press release

