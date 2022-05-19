Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP LG members to receive Rs2.8bn for annual expenditure

By Aziz Buneri
Over 25,000 elected local government representatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will receive more than Rs2.8 billion annually in terms of salaries, travel expenses and various allowances, including entertainment.

The KP LG Department has proposed an estimate of elected members salaries, travel expenses, fuel, assembly session allowance, entertainment and telephone allowances of the elected representatives of the province.

A monthly salary of Rs50,000 has been proposed for 131 Tehsil Chairmen and City Mayors and Rs30,000 for 4,212 Village and Neighborhood Council Chairmen.

Similarly, a daily session allowance of Rs1000 has been recommended for 6,290 members elected Tehsil members while  session allowance of Rs500 has been recommended for 25,272 Village and Neighborhood Council members.

The number of elected local body representatives in the province is 25,403. However, the Chairman of Village and Neighborhood Council would also receive allowance for participation in his council while as a member of Tehsil and City Council, he will also be entitled to session allowance.

Similarly, Youth, Women, Minority and Labour and Farmers Councilors of Village and Neighborhood Council will also receive allowance for attending session of the Village and Neighborhood as well as Tehsil and City Councils. It is recommended to provide Rs10,000 Entertainment Allowance, Rs5,000 Travel Out-of-Tehsil Allowance.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Local Government Department has demanded Rs930.58 million from KP Government  for April, May, June and July this year. While in the next financial year, it has been recommended to set aside Rs2.80 billion for their expenditure.

According to sources in the LG department, details of salaries and allowances have been sent to the finance department for approval. The joint committee of the finance department and the local government department will take a final decision in this regard after reviewing these recommendations.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUpcoming budget will be business-friendly, says Miftah
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Upcoming budget will be business-friendly, says Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has said that the upcoming budget will be business-friendly and will contribute to the promotion of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to support expansion of telecom sector in Pakistan

Islamabad: Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha has said that government will provide maximum possible support for the expansion...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt imposes ban on import of 38 luxury items

The federal government has imposed a ban on the import of 38 non-essential and luxury items to curtail the rising import bill. Minister for Information...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gauss auto group announces establishment of EV plant in Pakistan

Gauss Auto has announced to establish an Electric Vehicle (EV) Plant in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zone. According to official sources, the plan is to enter...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

‘War on cash’: Dubai-based fintech YAP secures in-principle approval for EMI...

Dubai-headquartered fintech YAP, a neobank driving digital banking in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, announced today that it had been granted an...
EVs

Gauss auto group announces establishment of EV plant in Pakistan

GDP growth estimated at 5.97pc for FY 2021-22

Pakistan, IMF kick off crucial negotiations

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.