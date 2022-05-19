Upcoming budget will be business-friendly, says Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has said that the upcoming budget will be business-friendly and will contribute to the promotion of exports and business in the economy.

He said this while meeting with Shini Yanagi – Vice Chairman of Indus Motor Company at the finance division.

Ali Asghar Jamali-CEO of Indus Motor Company and senior officers from the finance division and FBR were also present during the meeting.

CEO of Indus Motor Company Ali Asghar Jamali briefed the Finance Minister on the performance of the company and its contribution to the revenue of Pakistan.

They also presented some proposals concerned with the auto industry for the upcoming budget. They requested support from the government for the auto industry in the upcoming budget in order to sustain the consumer prices and sales of cars.

The Finance Minister welcomed Shini Yanagi and said that the present government is cognizant of the issues of the business community and hurdles in the expansion of business activities in the country.

He said that the present government is committed to providing a conducive and friendly environment to the investors and businessmen for the growth of economic activity and enhancement of exports. He further said that the upcoming budget will be business-friendly and will contribute to the promotion of exports and businesses in the economy.

The Finance Minister further assured Shini Yanagi – Vice Chairman of Indus Motor Company of the government’s full cooperation and support.