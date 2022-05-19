Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Upcoming budget will be business-friendly, says Miftah

By Staff Report

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has said that the upcoming budget will be business-friendly and will contribute to the promotion of exports and business in the economy.

He said this while meeting with Shini Yanagi – Vice Chairman of Indus Motor Company at the finance division.

Ali Asghar Jamali-CEO of Indus Motor Company and senior officers from the finance division and FBR were also present during the meeting.

CEO of Indus Motor Company Ali Asghar Jamali briefed the Finance Minister on the performance of the company and its contribution to the revenue of Pakistan.

Article continues after this advertisement

They also presented some proposals concerned with the auto industry for the upcoming budget. They requested support from the government for the auto industry in the upcoming budget in order to sustain the consumer prices and sales of cars.    

The Finance Minister welcomed Shini Yanagi and said that the present government is cognizant of the issues of the business community and hurdles in the expansion of business activities in the country. 

He said that the present government is committed to providing a conducive and friendly environment to the investors and businessmen for the growth of economic activity and enhancement of exports. He further said that the upcoming budget will be business-friendly and will contribute to the promotion of exports and businesses in the economy.

The Finance Minister further assured Shini Yanagi – Vice Chairman of Indus Motor Company of the government’s full cooperation and support. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to support expansion of telecom sector in Pakistan
Next articleKP LG members to receive Rs2.8bn for annual expenditure
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP LG members to receive Rs2.8bn for annual expenditure

Over 25,000 elected local government representatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will receive more than Rs2.8 billion annually in terms of salaries, travel expenses and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to support expansion of telecom sector in Pakistan

Islamabad: Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha has said that government will provide maximum possible support for the expansion...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt imposes ban on import of 38 luxury items

The federal government has imposed a ban on the import of 38 non-essential and luxury items to curtail the rising import bill. Minister for Information...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gauss auto group announces establishment of EV plant in Pakistan

Gauss Auto has announced to establish an Electric Vehicle (EV) Plant in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zone. According to official sources, the plan is to enter...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

‘War on cash’: Dubai-based fintech YAP secures in-principle approval for EMI...

Dubai-headquartered fintech YAP, a neobank driving digital banking in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, announced today that it had been granted an...
EVs

Gauss auto group announces establishment of EV plant in Pakistan

GDP growth estimated at 5.97pc for FY 2021-22

Pakistan, IMF kick off crucial negotiations

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.