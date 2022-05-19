Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to support expansion of telecom sector in Pakistan

By Staff Report

Islamabad: Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha has said that government will provide maximum possible support for the expansion of the telecommunication sector in the country

Held a meeting with Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup, EVP and Head of Asia, Telenor Group at the Finance Division today. Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO of Telenor Pakistan and senior officers also participated in the meeting. 

The Telenor team briefed the Minister of State about the vision and mission of their telecommunication business. It was shared that Telenor has a huge role to play in Pakistan’s next phase of digital growth and harnessing new opportunities in the telecommunication sector. 

EVP and Head of Asia, Telenor Group Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup, shared that Telenor is proud to serve Pakistan’s people and be part of its digital journey. Connectivity is an enabler of economic activity and will be an important driver of Pakistan’s next phase of digital growth. Therefore, it is integral to ensure a conducive business environment for bringing tremendous progress to the country and building a resilient digital economy. However, Telenor is facing various operational issues relating to spectrum range and taxation rate, he added.

The Minister of State for Finance and Revenue welcomed the Telenor team and appreciated their efforts in the provision of quality services in Pakistan and in contributing to the revenue of the country. It was also shared that the government is in the transitory stage but tough decisions are in the pipeline for reducing the economic bottlenecks and for ensuring stability in the economic growth. This stability would bring in greater benefits for businesses as well as the masses of the country. 

In conclusion, the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue acknowledged and commended the role of the telecommunication sector in growth of the digital economy of Pakistan. Also, she assured the team that the maximum possible support will be provided by the government for the expansion of the telecommunication sector in the country.

Staff Report

